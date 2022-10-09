Sport

General

Kayak star restores SA’s K1 control at world champs

09 October 2022 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Kayak king Andy Birkett triumphed at the world marathon championships in Portugal last weekend and then, for a spot of downtime, he paddled the Fish River (and won it too)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hurricane Haaland rewrites football history Sport
  2. Steenbok wants to thaw Broos and PSL coaches relations Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Beware of the quiet Hunt revolution Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Young Lions roar loudest in the URC Sport
  5. To Temba or not to Temba... Sport

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city