Soccer
Klopp praises Arteta's team as he urges Nunez to 'calm down'
Liverpool, who are ninth in the league, visit leaders Arsenal today.
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed forward Darwin Nunez to find his goal-scoring touch, urging the Uruguay international to show composure while finishing off chances...
Soccer
Klopp praises Arteta's team as he urges Nunez to 'calm down'
Liverpool, who are ninth in the league, visit leaders Arsenal today.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed forward Darwin Nunez to find his goal-scoring touch, urging the Uruguay international to show composure while finishing off chances...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos