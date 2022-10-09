Soccer
Man City move top as Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City continued their imperious home form to ease to a 4-0 win over Southampton and move to top of the Premier League as Chelsea and Newcastle United also enjoyed comfortable victories to show their top-four ambitions...
Soccer
Man City move top as Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise
Manchester City continued their imperious home form to ease to a 4-0 win over Southampton and move to top of the Premier League as Chelsea and Newcastle United also enjoyed comfortable victories to show their top-four ambitions...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos