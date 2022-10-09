Soccer
Steenbok wants to thaw Broos and PSL coaches relations
New Safa technical director will look at what has happened and come up with plans for renewal
09 October 2022 - 00:01 By SAZI HADEBE and Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
Walter Steenbok, the SA Football Association’s new technical director, has committed to being a bridge between Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos and Premier Soccer League coaches...
