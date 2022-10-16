Soccer
Chelsea’s Potter says ‘glow up’ down to more expensive haircut
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Graham Potter said his positive personal transformation after taking over as Chelsea manager was the result of a haircut that cost a lot more than he expected after switching to the same barber as his players...
Soccer
Chelsea’s Potter says ‘glow up’ down to more expensive haircut
