Soccer
Kane leads Spurs to victory in his 400th showing
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Harry Kane maintained his incredible strike rate against Everton with a penalty in his 400th Tottenham Hotspur appearance paving the way for a 2-0 Premier league win over Everton last night...
