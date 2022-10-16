Rugby
Scarratt leads England to hard-fought win over France
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Centre Emily Scarratt scored all of England’s points as they claimed a tense 13-7 victory over France in their women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei yesterday to record a 27th consecutive test win...
