Banyana drawn in tough Group G for 2023 Fifa World Cup
SA women's squad will have to display marked improvement after recent thumpings
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group G for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year...
