Tennis
Favourite Swiatek looks set to end season on a high at WTA finals
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
World number one Iga Swiatek is the hot favourite when the season-ending WTA finals kick off tomorrow in Fort Worth, Texas, US, as she looks to put the cherry on top of a blockbuster 2022...
