Potter suffers defeat on return to Brighton

30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League — but Chelsea lost ground as Graham Potter’s return to Brighton ended in a 4-1 hammering...

