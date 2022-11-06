Soccer
Auba excited about Arsenal reunion
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “excited” for his Arsenal reunion when the two clubs face off in on Sunday’s London derby, but manager Graham Potter wanted the narrative to steer away from the striker as his side seek a morale-boosting victory...
Soccer
Auba excited about Arsenal reunion
Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “excited” for his Arsenal reunion when the two clubs face off in on Sunday’s London derby, but manager Graham Potter wanted the narrative to steer away from the striker as his side seek a morale-boosting victory...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos