Soccer
Conte salutes Klopp ahead of ‘massive’ game
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has nothing but respect for what Jurgen Klopp has achieved with Liverpool, saying the patience the Anfield side showed with the German is proof managers need time to create title-winning teams...
