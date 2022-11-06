Soccer
Haaland saves City with late penalty
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland resumed normal service after missing his side’s last two games when his stoppage-time penalty gave the 10-man champions a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham to move top of the Premier League on Saturday night. ..
Soccer
Haaland saves City with late penalty
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland resumed normal service after missing his side’s last two games when his stoppage-time penalty gave the 10-man champions a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham to move top of the Premier League on Saturday night. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos