Rugby

Springboks get it very wrong in Dublin

The game plan was poor and the coaching management in this game was poor

Just not good enough. What a disappointment. No, that is being mild. What a shambles. When Ireland embarrassed the Boks 38-3 at the Aviva Stadium in 2017, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were the coaches of Ireland’s Munster. They were embarrassed to be South Africans that day...