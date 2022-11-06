Rugby
Springboks get it very wrong in Dublin
The game plan was poor and the coaching management in this game was poor
06 November 2022 - 00:02
Just not good enough. What a disappointment. No, that is being mild. What a shambles. When Ireland embarrassed the Boks 38-3 at the Aviva Stadium in 2017, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were the coaches of Ireland’s Munster. They were embarrassed to be South Africans that day...
