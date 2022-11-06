Soccer
Thapelo Maseko, Bradley Grobler: PSL’s six top performers so far
06 November 2022 - 00:00
The DStv Premiership has almost reached its halfway mark with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the pack as expected and followed by surprise packages Richards Bay, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the top half of the table...
Soccer
Thapelo Maseko, Bradley Grobler: PSL’s six top performers so far
The DStv Premiership has almost reached its halfway mark with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the pack as expected and followed by surprise packages Richards Bay, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the top half of the table...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos