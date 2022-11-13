Rugby
Black Ferns stun England to claim sixth World Cup
The victory brings to an end England’s three years of utter dominance of women’s rugby
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final yesterday as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title at a packed Eden Park...
Rugby
Black Ferns stun England to claim sixth World Cup
The victory brings to an end England’s three years of utter dominance of women’s rugby
Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final yesterday as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title at a packed Eden Park...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos