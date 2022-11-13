Rugby
Capuozzo double secures historic victory for Italy
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first victory over Australia at the 19th attempt with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday...
Rugby
Capuozzo double secures historic victory for Italy
Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first victory over Australia at the 19th attempt with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos