Soccer
It rained goals but Beer cup was a big yawn
13 November 2022 - 00:00
The football was terrible at times but more than 70,000 fans who packed this iconic World Cup 2010 venue were at least entertained by non-football activities throughout the day, leading to the final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns...
