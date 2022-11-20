General
Red Bull bag Ricciardo but not to race, says Horner
The popular driver, who joins Perez and Verstappen, would be ‘an asset from a marketing perspective’
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo, set to join Formula One champions Red Bull as the team’s third driver next season, is not in the frame to replace Mexican Sergio Perez, the outfit’s boss Christian Horner said yesterday...
General
Red Bull bag Ricciardo but not to race, says Horner
The popular driver, who joins Perez and Verstappen, would be ‘an asset from a marketing perspective’
Daniel Ricciardo, set to join Formula One champions Red Bull as the team’s third driver next season, is not in the frame to replace Mexican Sergio Perez, the outfit’s boss Christian Horner said yesterday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos