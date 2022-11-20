General
Steely Smith sees Australia to series win against England
Chasing 280, England got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets without scoring a run.
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
A battling 94 from Steve Smith took Australia to a series win against England with a game to spare after a 72-run victory in the second one-day international in Sydney on Saturday...
