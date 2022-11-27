Sport

KEO UNCUT

Glorious Bok finish to an inglorious year

27 November 2022 - 00:01 By Mark Keohane

Damian Willemse produced the clutch moment with a 30th minute drop goal to edge South Africa ahead and then two minutes later shredded England’s defence with the most majestic of counterattacks that included fullback Willie le Roux’s assist and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s sumptuous try-scoring finish...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. World Cup of upsets? My foot! Sport
  2. Glorious Bok finish to an inglorious year Sport
  3. Gutsy Boks hammer England Sport
  4. The Boks have found a new gear Sport
  5. CSA reports R198m loss in revenue Sport

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury