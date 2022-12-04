Soccer
Don’t write Africa’s two remaining teams off, warns Bwalya
Zambian star says Senegal and Morocco can upstage favourites
04 December 2022 - 00:03 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO
Senegal and Morocco have the potential to make a dent in Europe’s domination of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar when they take on England and Spain in their round of 16 clashes, Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya has warned. ..
