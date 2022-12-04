Sport

Soccer

Don’t write Africa’s two remaining teams off, warns Bwalya

Zambian star says Senegal and Morocco can upstage favourites

04 December 2022 - 00:03 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO

Senegal and Morocco have the potential to make a dent in Europe’s domination of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar when they take on England and Spain in their round of 16 clashes, Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya has warned. ..

