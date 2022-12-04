Soccer
Dumfries delivers as Dutch head into last eight
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Denzel Dumfries set up the first two goals and netted a decisive third to ensure a 3-1 victory for the Netherlands over the US at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals, thwarting their opponent’s efforts at a late comeback...
Soccer
Dumfries delivers as Dutch head into last eight
