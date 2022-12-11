Rugby
Bulls make hard work of beating Lyon
11 December 2022 - 00:00
The Bulls began their maiden Champions Cup campaign with a hard-fought 42-36 bonus point win over stubborn French side Lyon last night but they made heavy weather of this match which they could have won comfortably. ..
Rugby
Bulls make hard work of beating Lyon
The Bulls began their maiden Champions Cup campaign with a hard-fought 42-36 bonus point win over stubborn French side Lyon last night but they made heavy weather of this match which they could have won comfortably. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos