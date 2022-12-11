Soccer
Has Messi’s time to lift the trophy arrived?
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Lionel Messi had to dig deep after his Argentina side blew a two-goal lead before beating Netherlands on penalties to keep his World Cup dream alive, making one goal and scoring another before setting the tone for the emotional shootout triumph...
