Golf
Golf Rozner flies into lead on back of trade winds in Mauritius
He leads by two shots over Julien Brun, while SA’s Oliver Bekker is in third place on 11-under par
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By MICHAEL VLISMAS
With the Indian Ocean trade winds buffeting the island of Mauritius, Frenchman Antoine Rozner navigated the conditions best at Mont Choisy Le Golf yesterday and sailed to the top of the leaderboard going into the final round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open...
Golf
Golf Rozner flies into lead on back of trade winds in Mauritius
He leads by two shots over Julien Brun, while SA’s Oliver Bekker is in third place on 11-under par
With the Indian Ocean trade winds buffeting the island of Mauritius, Frenchman Antoine Rozner navigated the conditions best at Mont Choisy Le Golf yesterday and sailed to the top of the leaderboard going into the final round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos