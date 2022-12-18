Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs taking their time on the future of star players
18 December 2022 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs are keeping mum on their position around the future of six of their players that include veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat and Njabulo Blom, who has attracted interest from other SA clubs. ..
Soccer
