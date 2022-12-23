Sport

Keo Uncut

Frans Malherbe a no-brainer for SA player of the year

23 December 2022 - 00:03 By Mark Keohane

Siya Kolisi has been colossal internationally in 2022. Eben Etzebeth has been as imposing internationally in 2022, but when you talk of a player who has been supreme, whether in a Stormers or Springboks jersey, then it must be Frans Malherbe. He is my South African player of the year. ..

