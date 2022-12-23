Keo Uncut
Frans Malherbe a no-brainer for SA player of the year
23 December 2022 - 00:03 By Mark Keohane
Siya Kolisi has been colossal internationally in 2022. Eben Etzebeth has been as imposing internationally in 2022, but when you talk of a player who has been supreme, whether in a Stormers or Springboks jersey, then it must be Frans Malherbe. He is my South African player of the year. ..
Siya Kolisi has been colossal internationally in 2022. Eben Etzebeth has been as imposing internationally in 2022, but when you talk of a player who has been supreme, whether in a Stormers or Springboks jersey, then it must be Frans Malherbe. He is my South African player of the year.
