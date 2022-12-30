Soccer
Sundowns' match will decide Bucs' challenge for the Premiership
Anything short of victory could signal the end of any hope to challenge for league honours
30 December 2022 - 00:00
Friday's blockbuster DStv Premiership fixture is more about answering what could be Orlando Pirates’ fate in the league race than anything. ..
