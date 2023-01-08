Soccer
Orlando Pirates lose to Cape Town City to remain 18 points behind Sundowns in the Premiership race
08 January 2023 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates' hopes of ever catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership log are fading fast after losing their second match on the trot with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium last night. The Buccaneers were unable to hold on to an early lead...
Soccer
Orlando Pirates lose to Cape Town City to remain 18 points behind Sundowns in the Premiership race
Orlando Pirates' hopes of ever catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership log are fading fast after losing their second match on the trot with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium last night. The Buccaneers were unable to hold on to an early lead...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos