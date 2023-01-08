Horse racing
Rank outsider Al Muthana wins King's Plate
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Gary Lemke
The crowd flocked to Kenilworth racecourse in Cape Town with great expectations. They came to shout home a horse touted to be the best to have raced in South Africa in the last 20 years — perhaps even ever. ..
Horse racing
Rank outsider Al Muthana wins King's Plate
The crowd flocked to Kenilworth racecourse in Cape Town with great expectations. They came to shout home a horse touted to be the best to have raced in South Africa in the last 20 years — perhaps even ever. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos