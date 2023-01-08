Soccer
We’re discussing new contract for Andile Jali: Rulani Mokwena
08 January 2023 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has provided clarity around the future of the club’s skipper Andile Jali, saying talks are ongoing with his representatives. Should there be any agreement, the club will immediately communicate it to the public, he said...
