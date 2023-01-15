Cricket
Fifteen-year-old Simone Lourens in the runs, but SA still lose to India
SA had looked capable of victory throughout their innings in which the teen made 61 from 44 balls — hitting nine fours and a six.
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Sport Staff
India’s batters feasted on South Africa’s bowlers as they raced to a seven-wicket victory on the opening day of the ICC under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni yesterday. ..
Cricket
Fifteen-year-old Simone Lourens in the runs, but SA still lose to India
SA had looked capable of victory throughout their innings in which the teen made 61 from 44 balls — hitting nine fours and a six.
India’s batters feasted on South Africa’s bowlers as they raced to a seven-wicket victory on the opening day of the ICC under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni yesterday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos