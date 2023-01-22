Chiefs and Pirates new strikers have no time to waste
22 January 2023 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this week signed 22-year-old strikers Christian Saile Basomboli from DR Congo and Souaibou Marou from Cameroon, having come to accept that their squads lack the balance they need to end their current campaigns on a high. ..
