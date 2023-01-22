Sport

Home hero De Minaur reaches last 16, Sabalenka and Djokovic shine

22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Home favourite Alex De Minaur stepped out of Nick Kyrgios’s shadow and stormed into the last 16 of the Australian Open yesterday as fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka continued to bulldoze her way through the women’s draw...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns break their winning record as they complete a first league double over ... Sport
  2. Chiefs and Pirates new strikers have no time to waste Sport
  3. Stormers show something in reserve Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Jake White is winning his greatest battle Sport
  5. Walter will need time to fix Proteas Sport

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials