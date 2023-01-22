Keo uncut
Jake White is winning his greatest battle
With his record of turnarounds and victories, few are in his league
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Mark Keohane
The Bulls lost heavily against Lyon in France in the Champions Cup on Friday night, but in the context of Jake White’s fight to take another breath on the operating table the biggest victory for the Bulls and White’s family is that the World Cup-winning coach took that breath...
