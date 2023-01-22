General
Proteas show sparks but not enough for Kiwis
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By SPORT STAFF
The Spar Proteas showed flashes of potential as they went down 61-41 to world champions New Zealand in the opening match of the Quad Series at the Cape Town ICC yesterday afternoon. ..
