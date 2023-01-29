Iheanacho earns Foxes a 1-0 FA Cup win over fourth-tier Walsall
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing once again yesterday as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round...
Iheanacho earns Foxes a 1-0 FA Cup win over fourth-tier Walsall
Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing once again yesterday as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos