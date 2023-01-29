Lesser spotted Cheetahs back in full view
They've set up an April Fools day clash with Toulon in the Challenge Cup
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Their respective budgets are separated by almost more digits one hand can muster, but the Cheetahs and Toulon have been placed on a path to reclaim lost ground...
