Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina yesterday in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women’s game...
