Struggling Everton stun log leaders Arsenal
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title yesterday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat...
Struggling Everton stun log leaders Arsenal
Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title yesterday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos