There’s no stopping Sundowns
With Saturday’s win Downs top the log with 55 points — and are 27 points clear of fourth-placed Pirates
05 February 2023 - 00:02
It’s a juggernaut that cannot be stopped. That’s one of the ways of describing Mamelodi Sundowns’ record-extending DStv Premiership winning streak over 15 matches with a close 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at a sold-out Orlando Stadium yesterday...
