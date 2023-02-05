Sport

There’s no stopping Sundowns

With Saturday’s win Downs top the log with 55 points — and are 27 points clear of fourth-placed Pirates

05 February 2023 - 00:02
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

It’s a juggernaut that cannot be stopped. That’s one of the ways of describing Mamelodi Sundowns’ record-extending DStv Premiership winning streak over 15 matches with a close 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at a sold-out Orlando Stadium yesterday...

