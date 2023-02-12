Arsenal held to a draw
12 February 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the Premier League leaders but they were left frustrated as Ivan Toney secured a deserved 1-1 draw for Brentford yesterday. ..
