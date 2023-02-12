Sport

Cricket

India thrash Australia on the ‘not unplayable’ pitch

12 February 2023 - 00:03 By Reuters

Indian spinners ruled the roost in the opening Test in Nagpur but the pitch was certainly not “unplayable”, Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their comprehensive defeat in the series opener yesterday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns scrape through in Caf league Sport
  2. Bafana U23s qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Mallett fires up Rassie as national director of rugby Sport
  4. With move to Glasgow, Motlhalo sets her sights higher Sport
  5. The sight of full stadiums has been the biggest win for SA20 Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...