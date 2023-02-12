Cricket
India thrash Australia on the ‘not unplayable’ pitch
12 February 2023 - 00:03 By Reuters
Indian spinners ruled the roost in the opening Test in Nagpur but the pitch was certainly not “unplayable”, Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their comprehensive defeat in the series opener yesterday...
