Rugby
Boks begin preparations for WC defence with a three-week camp
19 February 2023 - 00:01
The Springbok coaches and management have called up 14 players for a three-week physical and rugby development camp from today until March 10 in Cape Town...
Rugby
Boks begin preparations for WC defence with a three-week camp
The Springbok coaches and management have called up 14 players for a three-week physical and rugby development camp from today until March 10 in Cape Town...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos