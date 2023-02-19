Cricket
Conrad stamps his authority
19 February 2023 - 00:00
Shukri Conrad and Enoch Nkwe saw no reason to wait until next season to make changes to the Proteas Test squad, with Conrad immediately seeking to strike a balance between picking a side to beat the West Indies, while also setting a foundation for the future. ..
