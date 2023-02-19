Cricket
Mondli Khumalo: cricketer’s night of horror in England
Seamer suspects the ambush, which left him in a coma and with huge physical and emotional scars, was a race attack.
19 February 2023 - 00:01 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Young South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo has recounted the cold horror of a night out in England that was meant to be “some small fun with friends”, which ended with a blow to the back of his head that left him in a coma for just under a week and his blossoming career in the balance...
