Netball
Proteas captain Msomi welcomes the return of coach Plummer
19 February 2023 - 00:00
Netball Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has welcomed the return of vastly experienced coach Norma Plummer, who made a sensational return to the senior national team to replace Dorette Badenhorst as they prepare for this year’s World Cup in Cape Town...
