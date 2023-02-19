Sharks rip toothless Lions
Much has been made of the Sharks having to go into United Rugby Championship (URC) battle without some of their brightest stars in contemporary Springbok rugby. Out of the shadows and general gloom at Ellis Park yesterday, however, emerged flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who gave this game the direction it had sorely lacked in the first half...
Much has been made of the Sharks having to go into United Rugby Championship (URC) battle without some of their brightest stars in contemporary Springbok rugby. Out of the shadows and general gloom at Ellis Park yesterday, however, emerged flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who gave this game the direction it had sorely lacked in the first half...
