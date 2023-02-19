Cricket
Women's World Cup is showing a new aggressive style of play
19 February 2023 - 00:00
The trend towards a more aggressive style of batting in women’s cricket has been intensifying in recent times, but the T20 World Cup is showing that more teams, besides Australia, are trying to follow that approach. ..
